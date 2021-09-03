Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,118. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $268.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.92.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

