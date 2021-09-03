Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $20,579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

