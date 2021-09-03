Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.21 Million Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.49% of Banc of California worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $904.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

