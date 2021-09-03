Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.