Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

