Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 102,960 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 507,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

