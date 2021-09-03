RxSight Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXST) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 8th

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

