Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

SAFE stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,908,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,094 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

