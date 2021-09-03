SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers Sells 9,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $422,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,458.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SAIL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

