salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.47 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average of $234.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

