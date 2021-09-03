Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

