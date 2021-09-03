Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

