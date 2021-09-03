Sarah E. Nash Sells 1,935 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,776.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
