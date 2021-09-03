Sarah E. Nash Sells 1,935 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,776.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

