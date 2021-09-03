Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

