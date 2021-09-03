Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) versus ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Head-To-Head Review

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICL Group and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICL Group $5.04 billion 1.82 $11.00 million $0.20 35.80 Save Foods $230,000.00 99.02 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares ICL Group and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICL Group 6.98% 9.56% 4.09% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of ICL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ICL Group and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICL Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICL Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.87%. Given ICL Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICL Group is more favorable than Save Foods.

Summary

ICL Group beats Save Foods on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

