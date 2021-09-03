Scala Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $43,876.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00131039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00154463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.07 or 0.07816188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,210.61 or 1.00242301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00808470 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

