ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 2,814 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $937.34 million, a PE ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

