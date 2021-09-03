ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 2,814 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $937.34 million, a PE ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
