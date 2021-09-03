Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 494,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.