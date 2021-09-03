Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 155,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

