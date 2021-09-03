Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,163. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

