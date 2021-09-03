Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

