Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.02.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.63 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

