Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR opened at C$156.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$157.27.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.