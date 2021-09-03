Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $160.02 and last traded at $161.42. 3,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 934,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

Specifically, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $23,085,222. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

