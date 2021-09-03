Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

