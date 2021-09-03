SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 8,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

