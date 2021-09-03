SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCWX. Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.68 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

