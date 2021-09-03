Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

AEAC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

