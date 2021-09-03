Sei Investments Co. Has $32.04 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.40.

Shares of AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.21 and a 200-day moving average of $470.05. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

