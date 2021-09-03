Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.35 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.