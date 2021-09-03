Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,602 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Pool worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $497.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.