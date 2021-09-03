Sei Investments Co. Sells 84,997 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,006 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 84,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

