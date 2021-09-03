SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 29.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 71,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.43 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

