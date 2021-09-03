Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $20.45 on Monday. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

