Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 16,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,692. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.