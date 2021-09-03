Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,893. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

