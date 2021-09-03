Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,893. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
