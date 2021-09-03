Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

