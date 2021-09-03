Sfmg LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 1,083,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.