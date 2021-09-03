Sfmg LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.57. 3,700,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

