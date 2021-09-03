Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.