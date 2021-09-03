Sfmg LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned 0.30% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,102,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

