Sfmg LLC Sells 335 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 571,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,755. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.