SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 29,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,306,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

