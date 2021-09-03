Shane Olwill Sells 38,400 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PIRS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

