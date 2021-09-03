Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.58

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.58 and last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 57720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

The company has a market cap of C$18.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

