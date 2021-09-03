Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Decreases By 13.6%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 750,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,017. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

