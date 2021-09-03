Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases By 17.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY opened at $319.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $328.81.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.