Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 17.5%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

