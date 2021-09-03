Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Increases By 15.4%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,625,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 17,009,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,869.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CPAMF opened at $1.55 on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

