Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Rises By 16.8%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period.

PSF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

